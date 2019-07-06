CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €100.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($110.47).

Shares of ETR:CWC opened at €87.60 ($101.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a 1-year high of €88.30 ($102.67). The stock has a market capitalization of $627.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.14.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

