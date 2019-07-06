CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. ValuEngine downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,210.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $126,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,684. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.