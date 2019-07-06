CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. CIBC cut CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 289,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

