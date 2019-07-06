CIBC Increases Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $150.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.90.

AYI opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $173.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 784.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

