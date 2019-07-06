Cision (NYSE:CISN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:CISN opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27. Cision has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of Cision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,727,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,441,613.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 93,639 shares of company stock worth $1,076,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cision by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cision by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cision by 4,358.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 442,782 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cision during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cision by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72,721 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

