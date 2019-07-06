Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cloudera to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut Cloudera from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudera from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cloudera to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Cloudera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of CLDR opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.91. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $44,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 36.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,470,000 after buying an additional 6,759,290 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 174.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,507.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,836 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 91.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,292,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,072 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,854,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 436,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

