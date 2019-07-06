Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“Our $36 price target is derived from a sum-of-the-parts analysis based on probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for Rubraca in ovarian cancer combination and prostate cancer indications, and the net present value (NPV) for the current commercial business.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.17. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 342.54% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Clovis Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

