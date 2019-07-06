Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDM. Shore Capital started coverage on Codemasters Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Codemasters Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

CDM stock opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.50 million and a P/E ratio of 74.17. Codemasters Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.09.

Codemasters Group Company Profile

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.