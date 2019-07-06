Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.65. Commerzbank has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Commerzbank will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Commerzbank’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 48.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 704,510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 98.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

