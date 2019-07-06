Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) vs. Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Critical Survey

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and Community Financial Corp(Maryland), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $39.96 million 2.52 $6.67 million N/A N/A Community Financial Corp(Maryland) $69.24 million 2.67 $11.23 million N/A N/A

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and Community Financial Corp(Maryland)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.06% 7.30% 0.62% Community Financial Corp(Maryland) 19.51% 9.46% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) beats Citizens on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, night depository, cash vault, automated clearinghouse transaction, wire transfer, automated teller machine (ATM), online and telephone banking, retail and business mobile banking, remote deposit capture, reciprocal deposit, merchant card, credit monitoring, investment, positive pay, payroll, account reconciliation, bill pay, credit card, and lockbox services. As of February 28, 2019, The Community Financial Corporation operated through 12 banking centers in Waldorf, Bryans Road, Dunkirk, Leonardtown, La Plata, Charlotte Hall, Prince Frederick, Lusby, and California, Maryland, as well as Fredericksburg, Virginia; and 5 commercial lending centers. It also operates 15 ATMs. The company was formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation and changed its name to The Community Financial Corporation in October 2013. The Community Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland.

