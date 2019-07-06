Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGO. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.50 ($48.26).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain stock opened at €34.05 ($39.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.61. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

