Comparing Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 20.62% 7.87% 0.75% Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $19.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $231.23 million 2.97 $51.29 million $1.35 14.19 Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 3.00 $8.84 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Cortland Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.