Compass Point Analysts Give Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) a $13.00 Price Target

Compass Point set a $13.00 target price on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 2,102,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 542.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 256,401 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 189,118 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

