Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.92. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,118.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

