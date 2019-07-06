Contrasting China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) & SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (NYSE:SNYFY)

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance 3.60% 7.04% 0.75% SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 3.81% 10.09% 0.49%

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. China Life Insurance pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

China Life Insurance has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for China Life Insurance and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 5 4 0 2.44 SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Life Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Life Insurance and SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $91.03 billion 0.79 $1.72 billion $0.28 45.39 SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR $14.79 billion 0.72 $563.69 million N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR.

Summary

China Life Insurance beats SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products. It is also involved in the asset management, annuity, retirement properties investment, fund management, financial service, health management, investment, investment management, and reinsurance businesses. China Life Insurance Company Limited sells its products through agents, direct sales representatives, and dedicated and non-dedicated agencies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR

Sony Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services. The company's banking business provides Yen and foreign currency deposits, and mortgage loans, as well as investment trust, foreign currency margin trading, and other services; and credit card settlement services, as well as plans, develops, and operates nursing care homes. It provides its products through lifeplanner sales employees and independent agencies, as well as through Internet and telephone. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Sony Financial Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

