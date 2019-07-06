ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ CTRV opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.02. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $98.70.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 229.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.08% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

