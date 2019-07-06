Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cosan by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $39,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZZ stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66. Cosan has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

