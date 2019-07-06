Cott (NYSE:COT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cott Corporation is a North American and European water, coffee and coffee extracts, tea and filtration solutions service company. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COT. TD Securities downgraded Cott from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Cott and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cott presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of COT stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Cott has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cott had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cott will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cott during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Cott by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cott by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

