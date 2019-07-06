Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $2,282,758.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,656.

Covetrus stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.02. 881,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,586. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

