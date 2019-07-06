Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cray from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Cray from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Cray in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cray from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Cray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRAY opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95. Cray has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cray will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,042,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,637.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Henry sold 52,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $1,659,268.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $996,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,919. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cray during the 4th quarter worth $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cray by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,035,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,304,000 after buying an additional 234,903 shares during the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its stake in Cray by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 916,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 212,309 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cray by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 191,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cray by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 186,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.