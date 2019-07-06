Critical Contrast: ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) versus Autodesk (NYSE:ADSK)

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChannelAdvisor -5.16% -7.02% -4.45% Autodesk -0.82% -26.61% 1.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChannelAdvisor and Autodesk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChannelAdvisor $131.22 million 1.95 -$7.60 million ($0.26) -35.38 Autodesk $2.57 billion 14.72 -$80.80 million $0.11 1,565.73

ChannelAdvisor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autodesk. ChannelAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChannelAdvisor and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChannelAdvisor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Autodesk 1 6 14 0 2.62

ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 92.10%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $172.47, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Autodesk.

Volatility and Risk

ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats ChannelAdvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

