Critical Review: Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) vs. Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Century Casinos alerts:

This table compares Century Casinos and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos 2.03% 1.99% 1.27% Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and Twin River Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $168.94 million 1.69 $3.39 million $0.11 88.18 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.74 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Twin River Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Casinos and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 1 2 0 2.67 Twin River Worldwide 0 1 2 0 2.67

Century Casinos currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Century Casinos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Century Casinos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming services in Argentina. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 10 ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.