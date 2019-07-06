Critical Survey: aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Proteon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -81.33% -51.98% Proteon Therapeutics N/A -578.38% -87.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Proteon Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Proteon Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma N/A N/A -$34.51 million ($16.11) -0.31 Proteon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.73 million ($1.15) -0.37

Proteon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proteon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for aTyr Pharma and Proteon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 3 1 0 2.25 Proteon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $1.18, suggesting a potential downside of 76.66%. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 693.65%. Given Proteon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proteon Therapeutics is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Proteon Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of neuropilin-2 receptor biology; and a research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Proteon Therapeutics

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to enhance hemodialysis vascular access outcomes. The company develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which has completed Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for patients with chronic kidney disease. It is also evaluating vonapanitase in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

