CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $227.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

In related news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in CSG Systems International by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,567,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 7.3% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 533,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

