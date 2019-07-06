Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 62 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYCC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 50,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,192. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.94. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.