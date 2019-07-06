Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €8.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.29 ($8.48).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €7.18 ($8.34) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.38.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.