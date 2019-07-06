Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRNA. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,284.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,907,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 445,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 88,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 109,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,331 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

