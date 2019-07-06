Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGII. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.10.

DGII stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $362.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Digi International has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 22,180 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $253,517.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,440.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Digi International by 337.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Digi International by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 2,052.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

