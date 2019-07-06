DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.69. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $814.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $2,061,928.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,970.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,459,000 after purchasing an additional 193,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.04. The stock had a trading volume of 518,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,145. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $125.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

