Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Major Shareholder Sells $5,063,187.64 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 77,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,063,187.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,253,000.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 51,777 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $3,368,611.62.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 15,617 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,015,729.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 93,113 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $6,062,587.43.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $3,252,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Dagmar Dolby sold 46,781 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,046,378.72.

On Friday, May 3rd, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $3,286,500.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 16,145 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,050,716.60.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Dagmar Dolby sold 29,200 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,898,292.00.

Shares of DLB opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $72.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $67.00 price target on Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

