Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$49.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$48.41 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$30.70 and a twelve month high of C$52.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion and a PE ratio of 28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

