Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Downgraded by Vertical Research to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Domtar from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Domtar in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.31.

UFS stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Domtar has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 5,973.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 782,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,923,000 after purchasing an additional 487,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Domtar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

