Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Drive Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Drive Shack from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,054,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,773 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 15.8% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,994,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 680,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,769 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.