Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $98,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $391,817.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,959 shares of company stock worth $2,628,791. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 260.8% in the first quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 97,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 70,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,495,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

