DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Insider Buys £12,000 in Stock

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Paul Goodson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,680.13).

Shares of DX opened at GBX 13.25 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.19. DX has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.17.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.