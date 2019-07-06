Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 9,163.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

