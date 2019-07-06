eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $241.95 million, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. eGain has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. eGain had a return on equity of 225.04% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $181,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,650 shares of company stock valued at $280,090. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 8,721.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

