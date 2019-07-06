Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 43,380 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $182,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 57,592 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $250,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,025. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

