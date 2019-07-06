Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$33.00.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Empire from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.81.

Get Empire alerts:

EMP.A opened at C$32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.12. Empire has a 12 month low of C$22.38 and a 12 month high of C$33.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.