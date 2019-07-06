Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.86.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.51. 172,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.78. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

In other Everest Re Group news, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total value of $259,914.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,743.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

