Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Everi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Everi stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Everi has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $873.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Everi had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $123.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everi by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everi by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

