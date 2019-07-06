ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.52. 67,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. ExlService has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.88 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 25,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $1,552,416.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,426.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $2,484,355. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $205,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

