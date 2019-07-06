Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

EXTR opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,247.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 284.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 768,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 568,756 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 58.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,740,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

