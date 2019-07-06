Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of FICO opened at $332.43 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $332.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Pung sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $2,463,007.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total value of $2,121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $9,417,918. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after buying an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

