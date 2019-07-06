Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FARM. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Farmer Bros from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley cut Farmer Bros from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of FARM opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.11). Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc acquired 97,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,931,152.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 724,424 shares of company stock worth $14,029,384. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

