FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ FRSX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 552,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned 2.52% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

