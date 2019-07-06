Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTS. ValuEngine upgraded Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

FTS opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. Fortis has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,844,000 after buying an additional 72,491 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Fortis by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fortis by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,619,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,912,000 after buying an additional 178,476 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Fortis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 72,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Fortis by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,774,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,739,000 after buying an additional 594,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

