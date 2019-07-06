Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) Insider Buys £110,500 in Stock

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) insider Simon To bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £110,500 ($144,387.82).

Simon To also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gama Aviation alerts:

On Wednesday, May 1st, Simon To purchased 1,162,759 shares of Gama Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,104,621.05 ($1,443,383.05).

On Monday, April 29th, Simon To purchased 1,595,681 shares of Gama Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595,681 ($2,085,039.85).

On Wednesday, April 24th, Simon To purchased 1,704,960 shares of Gama Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,551,513.60 ($2,027,327.32).

Gama Aviation stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Gama Aviation PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million and a P/E ratio of 5.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Gama Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.