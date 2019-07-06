Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Generex Biotechnology stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74. Generex Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

