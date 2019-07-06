Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of GNCA stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 2,857,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948,269 shares during the period. Genocea Biosciences accounts for about 1.1% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned about 31.10% of Genocea Biosciences worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.